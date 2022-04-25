The shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) have recorded the highest intraday gain eight months after Oppenheimer upgraded the healthcare supplier to Outperform from Market Perform, citing its undervaluation.

BioLife (BLFS) manufactures and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry. Its portfolio of ultra-low temperature freezers, added with the 2021 acquisition of Global Cooling, is based on Stirling engine technology.

The analysts led by Suraj Kalia points out that BLFS stock is currently “oversold,” with shares trading at 2.7x in terms of the firm's FY23 forward revenue estimate. They compare the multiple to FY23 forward P/S multiples of small cap peers at 5.8x and MedTech aggregate of 4.5x.

In addition, the team see more visibility in gross margin improvements as the company’s efforts to Stirling vendor improvement reaches completion.

“BioLife is a derivative play on the cell & gene therapy space, which while currently under pressure, is likely to benefit longer-term from its wide array of customers,” the analysts wrote in conclusion. The price target of $28 per share implies a premium of ~122% to the last close.

BioLife (BLFS) has a Buy rating among Wall Street analysts currently.