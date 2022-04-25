Novo Nordisk upgraded at Cowen on potential of obesity drug Wegovy
Apr. 25, 2022 10:33 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cowen has upgraded Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) to outperform from market perform citing the company's strong position in the diabetes market and the potential of its weight loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide).
- The firm has a $130 price target (~17% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Michael Nedelcovych said that even assuming conservative estimates for Wegovy, growth prospects for the company are above industry average.
- "Impressive data from Wegovy - with more likely to come - has the potential to create a step change in the obesity drug market," he wrote.
- He added that Novo Nordisk's (NVO) pipeline that includes candidates in diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease positions the company well.
