Block (NYSE:SQ) stock is rising 3.2% in Monday morning trading after Citi analyst Peter Christiansen reiterates the fintech firm as a top pick as its Q1 earnings and Investor Day approach.

"Data suggests that Cash App, Square, and Afterpay are tracking with Block's (SQ) indications for 1Q growth," the analyst wrote in a note dated Sunday.

Potential upside catalysts include: Cash App (ex-bitcoin) benefitting from a strong tax refund season and Square loans/PPP revenue. Potential downside sources are bitcoin and weakening Afterpay activity.

"For the most part, we think investors are looking beyond 1Q results with their primary focus on the May 18 investor day where we believe the company is likely to detail its Afterpay integration plans and perhaps lay out FY’22 growth expectations," Christiansen wrote.

Incorporating Afterpay into his EPS estimates, the analyst increases 2022 EPS estimate to $2.14 from $1.74, 2023 EPS estimate to $2.95 from $2.42, and 2024 EPS estimate to $3.49 from $2.87.

Christiansen trimmed his price target to $185 from $220, as its higher share count and ~250 basis point increase in his weighted average cost of capital assumption more than offset his increase in 10-year revenue CAGR by ~200 bps and terminal growth assumption increase of ~50 bps.

Note that Block's (SQ) Monday increase follows a 15% drop last week and a 59% decline over the past six months.

Christiansen's Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

