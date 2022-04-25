Volition launches Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test in Asia via distributor
Apr. 25, 2022 10:48 AM ETVolitionRx Limited (VNRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) said it launched Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test for companion animals in Asia through its distributor SAGE Healthcare.
- "Adding the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to the routine wellness check-up for older dogs and at-risk breeds could help detect cancer early, when treatment is more effective and affordable," said Irene Kum, general manager for SAGE Healthcare.
- VolitionRx noted that SAGE was appointed in December 2021 to serve as a non-exclusive licensee and distributor of Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test in centralized labs in Singapore.