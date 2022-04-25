Volition launches Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test in Asia via distributor

Apr. 25, 2022 10:48 AM ETVolitionRx Limited (VNRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Portrait: young woman with laughing corgi puppy, nature background

fotografixx/E+ via Getty Images

  • VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) said it launched Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test for  companion animals in Asia through its distributor SAGE Healthcare.
  • "Adding the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to the routine wellness check-up for older dogs and at-risk breeds could help detect cancer early, when treatment is more effective and affordable," said Irene Kum, general manager for SAGE Healthcare.
  • VolitionRx noted that SAGE was appointed in December 2021 to serve as a non-exclusive licensee and distributor of Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test in centralized labs in Singapore.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.