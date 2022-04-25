Valero Q1 results preview - what could the outlook have in store?

Apr. 25, 2022 10:47 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)MPC, PARR, PSXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Growing Graph

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Valero (NYSE:VLO) is set to report Q1 earnings ahead of the market open Tuesday; analysts are expecting $1.64 in earnings per share from the company during Q1.
  • However, EPS estimates for Q2 have risen from $2.50 only three weeks ago, to $3.20 currently.
  • Wall Street analyst Paul Sankey of Sankey Research believes the Company could earn as much as $5.00 in EPS during Q2 alone; noting that with refining capacity constraints "extraordinary refining markets which really will lift all boats in refining, so you can almost buy any refiner here" (PSX) (MPC) (PARR).
  • Valero's (VLO) indicator refining margins per barrel do highlight elevated profitability across US markets:
  • With Chinese demand weakness tempering oil prices, but reduced Chinese refining runs balancing refined product markets, Q2 outlooks from refiners could compare favorably to outlooks from upstream producers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.