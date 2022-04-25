Valero Q1 results preview - what could the outlook have in store?
Apr. 25, 2022 10:47 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)MPC, PARR, PSXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Valero (NYSE:VLO) is set to report Q1 earnings ahead of the market open Tuesday; analysts are expecting $1.64 in earnings per share from the company during Q1.
- However, EPS estimates for Q2 have risen from $2.50 only three weeks ago, to $3.20 currently.
- Wall Street analyst Paul Sankey of Sankey Research believes the Company could earn as much as $5.00 in EPS during Q2 alone; noting that with refining capacity constraints "extraordinary refining markets which really will lift all boats in refining, so you can almost buy any refiner here" (PSX) (MPC) (PARR).
- Valero's (VLO) indicator refining margins per barrel do highlight elevated profitability across US markets:
- With Chinese demand weakness tempering oil prices, but reduced Chinese refining runs balancing refined product markets, Q2 outlooks from refiners could compare favorably to outlooks from upstream producers.