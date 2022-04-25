Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) tumbles to a new 52-week low, down more than 5%, after saying on Monday that operations at its Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso "remain suspended for the foreseeable future" as it tries to remove water after a flash flood earlier this month has left eight workers still unaccounted for.

The zinc producer said water from the flood has settled at 520 meters from the mine's surface, and the eight workers that remain missing were working below the 520-meter level at the time of the flooding.

Trevali (TREVF) said there was significant damage to the decline ramp into the mine, but rehabilitation remains under way, which will allow for larger pumps to reach lower levels of the mine.

In February, Trevali (TREVF) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.01 on revenues of more than $90M.