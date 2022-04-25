Another analyst has been added to the ranks of bulls on AutoNation (AN +3.4%) on Monday.

Emerging from the sidelines, Truist analyst Stephanie Moore raised her rating from Hold to Buy on shares while raising her price target to $140 from $130. Shares popped over 4% amid the bullish coverage.

“In our view AN, as one of the largest auto retailers in the country, has always set the standard in the industry in terms of consistent solid execution,” she commented. “

She added that the current earnings multiple sported by the company is far below historical norms. After record profits reported late last week, Moore indicated the current multiple provides significant upside to investors able to take advantage of the present opportunity.

Additionally, Moore was exceptionally confident in management and its aggressive aims for upgrades and expansion.

“We believe that AN is ahead of the curve in upgrading the store infrastructure for the plethora of new EV products set to hit the market in the coming years,” she explained. “ With these investments (which includes necessary charging facilities), we see AN as a beneficiary to the incoming supply of BEVs.”

The upgrade is the second in a matter of days after strong earnings results from the retailer late last week.

Read more on Guggenheim’s rationale for taking its own targets higher for the stock.