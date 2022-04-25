Goldman Sachs has reinstated AT&T (T -1.5%) at Buy, liking the new positioning coming out of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, and cut Verizon (VZ -3%) to Neutral as it sees the valuation gap between the two closing.

Wrapping up the WarnerMedia spin-off on April 8 marked the "near-completion of a series of asset sales and spin-offs that largely unwound its pursuit of an integrated telecom, media and entertainment business model that began with its acquisition of DirecTV in 2015," analyst Brett Feldman notes.

That results in a company that's nearly 100% focused on core communications service, in a better position to invest in core growth opportunities in fiber and 5G and "therefore sustain more durable trends in revenues and adjusted EPS."

With plans to almost double the fiber build in the next few years, AT&T is in good position to drive improved net additions in broadband subscribers, as well as accelerated revenue growth in the consumer wireline business: "Indeed, we believe that this segment, which experienced EBITDA declines in 2020-2021, is likely to have the best growth profile across AT&T's core businesses over the next several years."

The company can also sustain "more durable, moderate" growth in the Mobility business than it had pre-pandemic, he says.

Feldman has a $23 12-month price target for AT&T (NYSE:T) - representing price-performance upside of 20%, with the company's 5.7% dividend yield adding to total upside there.

Meanwhile, AT&T is closing the valuation gap on Verizon (NYSE:VZ), to which AT&T comes at a "steep discount" despite the much more similar revenue mixes and growth outlooks. Verizon warrants a "modest" premium due to a slightly more favorable business mix and more consistent network investment, but the gap's too big to reflect that.

Along with cutting to Neutral, Feldman reduces Verizon's 12-month price target to $55 from $61 - implying 9% upside on price (again with more total upside coming by including a 5% dividend yield).

Elsewhere, RBC Capital Markets updated its price target on AT&T (T) by cutting to $20 from $30; it's maintaining a Sector Perform rating.

AT&T on Friday set up its executive suite for the new company's future by naming Jeff McElfresh its chief operating officer, among other small shuffles.