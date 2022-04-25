Veru up 18% following late-breaking mid-stage data on sabizabulin for COVID-19
Apr. 25, 2022 11:05 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)ARDSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares are up 18% in Monday morning trading after the company presented phase 2 results over the weekend on oral sabizabulin in patients with severe COVID-19 at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- In the trial of ~40 patients hospitalized with COVID, treatment with sabizabulin resulted in an 82% relative reduction in deaths. Also, sabizabulin treatment was associated with a 73% relative reduction in the mean days in the ICU and a 78% relative reduction in days on mechanical ventilation.
- The data was presented at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
- Veru (VERU) shares surged earlier in April after the company released interim phase 3 results on sabizabulin.