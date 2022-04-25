Sorrento gets FDA nod to start early-stage trial for intravenous COVID-19 therapy
Apr. 25, 2022 11:04 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug application (IND) to study intravenous STI-9167 (COVISHIELD) in healthy volunteers.
- The Phase 1 study will proceed at a single trial site in the U.S., followed by a global Phase 2/3 trials in the U.S., China and Mexico involving mild and moderate COVID-19 patients.
- STI-9167 is an IV formulation of the intranasal STI-9199. Previously, the FDA cleared IND for STI-9199, leading the company to draw up plans to conduct a Phase 1 study for the neutralizing antibody therapy in San Diego. It will be followed by a multinational Phase 2/3 trial in the U.S., U.K, and Mexico, the company said last month.