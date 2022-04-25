UPS Q1 2022 Earnings Preview: Impact of logistics' macro pressure on radar
Apr. 25, 2022 11:04 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.88 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.8B (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Ratings: Loop Capital Markets upgraded the shipping stock-UPS- to a Buy rating from Hold, citing confidence in the company's valuation and attractive dividend yield. However, the firm's price target was dropped to $243 from $250, still representing a upside potential.
- Loop also cut EPS estimates on UPS for 2022-2023 to reflect macro pressures.
- On Apr. 8, Bank of America downgraded nine transportation stocks pointing out deteriorating demand and falling prices. It included UPS (UPS), with Union Pacific (UNP), Canadian Pacific (CP), Schneider (SNDR), Werner (WERN) on the list.
- Latest Earnings Recap: To recall, UPS rallied right after its Q4 results that topped both EPS and revenue estimates on higher prices and e-commerce strength. The shipping giant also got the peer FedEx (FDX) moving after earnings topper and guidance update.
- Over the last 2 years, UPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Guidance: Looking ahead, UPS sees FY22 revenue of $102B vs. $100B consensus. UPS is planning capital expenditures to be 5.4% of revenue or approximately $5.5B, dividend payments to be around $5.2B and share repurchases to be at least $1.0B.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- What's in news: UPS made the headlines for its plan of expanding deal with Google to increase cloud capacity for it to prepare analyze new data coming from initiatives such as RFID chips on packages.
- On Apr. 19, the government's press release disclosed that UPS has settled a longstanding dispute with the DOJ over immigration-linked discrimination at mandatory $1.9M fine.