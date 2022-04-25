Lineage stock rises after announcing cell therapy program to treat vision loss

  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) announced a new cell therapy development program, photoreceptor neural cell (PNC) transplants to treat vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage.
  • The company said it filed for intellectual property protection covering the composition and methods for generating PNCs.
  • Lineage added that based on in vivo data generated using the PNCs, these cells may be capable of forming reconstructed retina with high survivability and neural connectivity to surrounding functional layers.
  • Lineage said it is the company's fifth cell therapy program.
