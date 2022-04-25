What to look for in Raytheon Technologies' Q1 earnings?
Apr. 25, 2022 11:05 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.83B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Company is expected to report a higher revenue in Q1 as a result of growing travel demand boosted sale of its aerospace products and services.
- Investors may look out for comments on supply chain challenges and the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on outlook.
- Company recently bagged $651M US Navy ships contract.
- Last quarter, the stock sinked despite Q4 earnings missed estimates.
- Bifurcating Q4 sales by segment: Pratt & Whitney +15% Y/Y; Collins Aerospace Systems +13% Y/Y; Intelligence and Space -2%; Missiles and Defense -8% Y/Y.
- FY 2022 estimates provided in Q4 2021 company presentation
- Contributor comments on the stock: 'A Buy, Sell, And Hold In The Defense Sector'
- Buy rating on the stock 'Raytheon Technologies Is My Favorite Choice In The Defense Industry'
- Over the last 2 years, RTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- Comparative rating of the stock vs. competitors.