What to look for in Raytheon Technologies' Q1 earnings?

Raytheon Company is a major U.S. defense contractor, that manufactures weapons and military and commercial electronics

Melissa Kopka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.83B (+3.8% Y/Y).
  • Company is expected to report a higher revenue in Q1 as a result of growing travel demand boosted sale of its aerospace products and services.
  • Investors may look out for comments on supply chain challenges and the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on outlook.
  • Company recently bagged $651M US Navy ships contract.
  • Last quarter, the stock sinked despite Q4 earnings missed estimates.
  • Bifurcating Q4 sales by segment: Pratt & Whitney +15% Y/Y; Collins Aerospace Systems +13% Y/Y; Intelligence and Space -2%; Missiles and Defense -8% Y/Y.
  • FY 2022 estimates provided in Q4 2021 company presentation

