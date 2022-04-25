Sasol declares force majeure on South African chemical exports

Apr. 25, 2022 11:08 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Sasol Brunsbüttel Oil Company

Aufwind-Luftbilder/iStock via Getty Images

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -6.5% on Monday after declaring force majeure on some chemical exports due to heavy rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province earlier this month.

The disruption amplifies problems at Sasol's chemicals division, where full-year sales in Africa already were expected to decline as much as 12% on supply chain issues and port congestion.

Sasol (SSL) said its Q4 volume outlook "could be impacted subject to the extent of infrastructure damage and the timing of the recovery and restoration of key infrastructure and utilities."

The company said it will keep its oil hedging program in place to shield itself from further potential price slumps.

Sasol (SSL) "has been very aggressively positioning itself to the transition to the green economy, which may endear it to ESG investors," Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.