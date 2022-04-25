Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -6.5% on Monday after declaring force majeure on some chemical exports due to heavy rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province earlier this month.

The disruption amplifies problems at Sasol's chemicals division, where full-year sales in Africa already were expected to decline as much as 12% on supply chain issues and port congestion.

Sasol (SSL) said its Q4 volume outlook "could be impacted subject to the extent of infrastructure damage and the timing of the recovery and restoration of key infrastructure and utilities."

The company said it will keep its oil hedging program in place to shield itself from further potential price slumps.

Sasol (SSL) "has been very aggressively positioning itself to the transition to the green economy, which may endear it to ESG investors," Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.