What to expect from General Motors Q1 results amid supply chain and inflation issues
Apr. 25, 2022 12:05 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)TSLABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.4B (+15.2% Y/Y).
- General Motors’ U.S. sales dropped 20% to 512,846 vehicles in Q1 primarily due to supply chain issues escalated further by Russia-Ukraine war.
- Over the last 2 years, GM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company reported mixed 4Q21 results with strong outlook for FY2022. CEO said, "With an improving outlook for semiconductors in the U.S. and China, we expect our 2022 results will remain strong. In fact, we expect our EBIT-adjusted earnings to remain at or near record levels in the range of $13 billion — $15 billion, all while investing more year over year in our growth businesses like Cruise, BrightDrop and our rapidly accelerating portfolio of electric vehicles."
- Ahead of its earnings on Monday, General Motors (GM) announced to produce an electrified version of the iconic Chevrolet Corvette next year followed by an all-electric version of the sports car.
- On April 24, Alabama’s pension fund disclosed that it dumped nearly 370K shares of GM stock and acquired about 1M shares of Ford stock during the March quarter.
- It is worth noting that GM has not yet reinstated dividend payment which is weighing down the stock.
- On March 29, the company disclosed that it has received more than 65,000 reservations for the all-electric GMC Hummer.
- Analyst rating: On Monday, JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman cut the firm's price target on General Motors (GM) to $71 from $75 and maintains an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst trimmed estimates for GM and Ford for the second time this quarter to reflect a reduced outlook for global light vehicle sales and production.
- Brinkman trimmed GM estimates below the Street on lower volumes and higher costs but says the shares shares still screen "highly attractive" on an "inexpensive" valuation.
- Analysts to compare GM's results with Tesla's (TSLA) stronger-than expected Q1 profits
- Shares down 31% over the period of one year: