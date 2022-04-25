Match Group gains on speculation it could be potential target for Meta

Apr. 25, 2022

  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 5% after traders circulated a report from last week that speculated that the Tinder owner could be a possible target for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB).
  • Match could become a target for a potential activist, according to a report from Insightia's Vulnerability product from last Tuesday. The stock is in the 95th percentile of companies most likely to be targeted by an activist, according to Insightia's Vulnerability report.
  • The report speculates that Meta (FB) or Twitter (TWTR) could be a potential acquirer of Match (MTCH). An activist could also potentially push Match to make some acquisitions. Match shares have dropped more than 40% this year.
  • Match (MTCH)short interest is 4.1%.
  • Match (MTCH) is set to report Q1 earnings next Tuesday.
