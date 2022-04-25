China's central bank allows lenders to ease struggling developers' financing: Bloomberg
Apr. 25, 2022 11:29 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNY, SCCCF, SNCHY, SIOPF, SHMAYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In a broader effort to support China's distressed property market, the People's Bank of China last week had allowed lenders to loosen standards on some loans for struggling developers like China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY), Sunac (OTC:SCCCF) (OTCPK:SNCHY) and Shimao (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Monday.
- The move comes amid ongoing liquidity stress across China's real estate industry as developers fail to raise sufficient funds from asset sales.
- Moreover, China's central bank held discussions with a slew of banks and asset managers to resolve the risks of 12 indebted builders, the people said, as reported by Bloomberg. Specifically, the PBOC wanted to ease requirements on lending for property acquisitions, extend debt maturities among other forms of deal financing the, people added.
- The list of developers that will be supported in the first wave of the PBOC's initiative could change based on how the real estate industry's liquidity crunch evolves, the people told Bloomberg.
- In the beginning of January, China wanted banks to accelerate property lending.