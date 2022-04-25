Charles River Labs downgraded to hold at Jefferies on slowing spending from biotech
Apr. 25, 2022 11:33 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jefferies had downgraded contract research organization Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) to hold from buy expressing concerns that there may be less spending on trials from biotech sponsors.
- Shares are down 8% in Monday morning trading.
- The firm lowered its price target to $280 from $370 (~3% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst David Windley said that recent biotech news flow indicates budget and headcount cuts at some companies. In addition, a recent Jefferies survey of biotechs found an inclination to cut budgets due to weak capital markets.
- He added that biotechs facing a cash crunch are more likely to deprioritize early stage assets.
- Windley wrote that Charles River's (CRL) 2022 forecast needs a very steep revenue ramp at a time when spending is slowing.
