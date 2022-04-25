Can Ares Capital maintain its streak of better-than-expected earnings?
Apr. 25, 2022 11:34 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $486.12M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Earning History:
- The company topped estimates over the past 8 quarters.
- Over the last 2 years, ARCC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- In its Q4 earning release, the company beat Q4 earnings on increased commitments, exits.
- The SA Quant rating and SA Authors rating is hold, while Wall St. average rating is buy.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating slipped during the past quarter from 4.92 to 3.45, thereby Ares Capital slid to rank 20 from 1st among the top asset management and custody bank stocks.
- Ahead of tomorrow's earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for the quarter is favorable.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.