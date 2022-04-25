First Hawaiian stock falls to 1 year-low; Wells Fargo cuts PT

Apr. 25, 2022 11:35 AM ETFirst Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

First Hawaiian Bank logo over entrance to Building

Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) stock fell to a year-low after Wells Fargo cut its price target to $26 from $28, maintaining its Equal-weight rating.
  • The new PT implies 1.3% downside to FHB's last close.
  • Meanwhile, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FHB to Market Perform from Outperform.
  • PT remains unchanged at $34, which implies 29.1% upside to FHB's last close.
  • On average, Wall Street analysts tracked by SA in the past 90 days rated FHB Hold. The average PT is $29.25.
  • SA Quant rating on FHB is Hold.
  • FHB stock slid 10.2% YTD.
