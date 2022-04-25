Athenex reports interim data from phase 1 trial of KUR-502 to treat blood cancers

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) reported data from a phase 1 trial of KUR-502 (Allogeneic CD19 CAR-NKT Cells) to treat patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

The company said NKT cells were isolated from the leukapheresis product of one HLA-unmatched healthy person, transduced with the CAR and expanded ex vivo for 14 days. Leukapheresis is a process in which white blood cells called leukocytes are separated from the blood.

The update consisted of response data from seven evaluable patients, included two additional patients who were previously too early to assess.

The company said one patient with NHL had stable disease, and a second patient with ALL had progressive disease at the 4-week evaluation.

Two complete response (CRs) maintained for more than 6 months with one at 34 weeks and still ongoing, the company said in an April 25 press release.

Athenex (ATNX) added that encouraging response rates at low doses were seen: 57% overall response rate, 71% disease control rate.

The company added that two responses were seen in patients who failed previous autologous CAR-T therapy.

Athenex (ATNX) noted that allogeneic CD19 CAR-NKT cells well tolerated with 3 cases of grade 1 cytokine release syndrome, no immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome and no graft versus host disease.