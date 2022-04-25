Fintechs, online lending stocks bounce up after six-month slump

Apr. 25, 2022

Woman holding a mobile phone with loan application approval.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

  • After a dismal six months, many fintech and online finance stocks are catching some bids at Monday midday even as the broader stock averages are trading in the red.
  • Cathie Wood's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is gaining 1.2% in the first session of the week after slipping 10% last week and dropping 57% in the past six months.
  • Block (SQ) stock, ARKF's biggest holding, is climbing 1.1% after Citi reiterates the stock as its top pick in fintech, pointing to likely upside catalysts from its Cash App (ex-bitcoin) and Square merchant payment system.
  • Among other fintechs, Upstart Holdings (UPST) is up 4.9%, Blend Labs (BLND) +4.2%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) +0.9%, and SoFi Technologies (SOFI) +2.4%.
  • Online lending platforms are particularly strong in the session, with Rocket Companies (RKT) surging 6.9%, LendingClub (LC) +3.5%, and LendingTree (TREE) +2.9%.
  • SA contributor Juxtaposed Ideas looks at Amazon's (AMZN) "Buy with Prime" and its implications for PayPal (PYPL)
