Here's Why Visa is Anticipated to Post Q2 Earnings Beat
Apr. 25, 2022 11:47 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The largest digital payment service provider, Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.82B (+19.6% Y/Y).
- The company disclosed in March a total of 5% of net revenues in 2021 were exposed to both Russia and Ukraine. The company further added that the February spending rebounded from January, most notably with travel, entertainment and fuel up more than 8 points each.
- Revenue breakdown: Service revenue are driven by already-reported December quarter payment volumes of 20% Y/Y.
- Data processing revenue: QTD through February volume of 138%. from 2019 levels.
- International revenue: Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe Transactions QTD through February of 107% and Cross-Border Volume Total of 118% from 2019 levels.
- The company topped estimates over the past 8 quarters.
-
- Over the last 2 years, V has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 10 downward.
