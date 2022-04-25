Will Novartis Q1 result bring positive surprise amid pricing pressure in generic drug unit
Apr. 25, 2022 11:48 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.61B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock fell about -2% on Feb. 2, the day it reported its Q4 results. The company failed to meet revenue and profit estimates for the quarter.
- The Company last quarter said 2022 innovative medicines sales is expected to grow mid single digit.
- It expects its generics business Sandoz sales to be broadly in line with 2021's $2.5 billion.
- Sandoz unit has been contracting sales due to pricing pressure. The company in October raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz after years of revamping it.
- In January, the Swiss pharma firm had jacked up prices of 17 drugs by an average of ~6%, which included the psoriasis medication Cosentyx and heart-failure drug Entresto.
Other News
- Earlier this month, Novartis announced it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology business units to create two separate organizations, Innovative Medicines US and Innovative Medicines International, targeting saving of at least $1B by 2024.
- During the quarter, Novartis along with its partner Molecular Partners (MOLN) requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 therapy ensovibep.
- The company announced the strategic business decision will be leading to the reduction of ~400 jobs in Novartis India due to role redundancies.
- It also won FDA approval to market its radioligand therapeutic agent Pluvicto as a treatment for certain adult patients with prostate cancer.
- Novartis' Sandoz voluntarily recalled 13 lots of oral Orphenadrine Citrate 100 mg extended release tablets after presence of a potential cancer causing compound, nitrosamine impurity (NMOA or Nitroso-Orphenadrine) was detected above the acceptable level set by the FDA.
- According to Switzerland-based newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, Novartis intends to reduce thousands in workforce globally as it moves forward with its plan to integrate its pharmaceuticals and oncology business.
- Novartis said it had delivered more than 1M packs of antibiotics, painkillers, cardiovascular, and cancer therapies worth more than $25M in medical aid in Ukraine and in the border regions where people are seeking refuge.