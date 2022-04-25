Revlon reels from preliminary quarterly print, $25M equity offering

Revlon, Inc.’s (REV -7.5%) pre-market announcement of preliminary quarterly results and a $25 million at-the-market equity offering were not well received by the market on Monday.

The company’s latest 8-K filing released before the market open on Monday reflected the anticipation of continued losses despite increases in net sales across makeup, haircare, and fragrance segments. A projected net loss of up to $80 million in the first quarter adds to net losses of $206.9 million and $619.0 million in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Even amid the increases in net sales, the expected results will not meet analyst expectations, a consistent trend for the cosmetics company in recent quarters.

Official earnings results are due to be reported on May 10.

Adding to downside pressure was a $25 million equity offering that will add to the debt load for the company that cites Revlon indebtedness as a foremost risk factor for investors in SEC filings. Specifically, SEC filings note that credit agreements inked in 2016 and 2020 pledge all shares Revlon (NYSE:REV) holds in its Products Corporation subsidiary are pledged to secure these agreements.

The company's most recent 10-K filing reveals a long-term debt of $3.3 billion, an eye-watering number for a firm sporting a market cap just over $300 million.

The offering announced in pre-market hours was not given a specific use. Instead, the company noted proceeds may be used for “general corporate purposes”. However, supply chain disruptions were specifically cited as a contributing factor behind the move by management.

Shares of the New York-based cosmetics company fell sharply in Monday’s trading, widening losses into double digits by mid-day.

