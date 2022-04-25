Roche multiple sclerosis drug development impacted by Russia/Ukraine conflict
Apr. 25, 2022 11:55 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The development of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) multiple sclerosis candidate fenebrutinib is being negatively impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss pharma said on Monday during its quarterly earnings call.
- Between 20% and 30% of clinical trial participants for the phase 3 drug are in the two countries, Reuters reported.
- "Both Ukraine and Russia historically have been very important contributors to clinical trials for patients with neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis," Roche (RHHBY) CEO Bill Anderson said.
- As a result, Roche (RHHBY) is recruiting for sites in countries it already has trials ongoing as well as opening sites in new countries.
- Roche, like most other pharmas, has stopped recruiting for trials in Russia but is continuing to supply medicines to the country.