Roche multiple sclerosis drug development impacted by Russia/Ukraine conflict

Apr. 25, 2022 11:55 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Merged Russian and Ukrainian Flags Painted on Concrete Wall

ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

  • The development of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) multiple sclerosis candidate fenebrutinib is being negatively impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss pharma said on Monday during its quarterly earnings call.
  • Between 20% and 30% of clinical trial participants for the phase 3 drug are in the two countries, Reuters reported.
  • "Both Ukraine and Russia historically have been very important contributors to clinical trials for patients with neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis," Roche (RHHBY) CEO Bill Anderson said.
  • As a result, Roche (RHHBY) is recruiting for sites in countries it already has trials ongoing as well as opening sites in new countries.
  • Roche, like most other pharmas, has stopped recruiting for trials in Russia but is continuing to supply medicines to the country.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.