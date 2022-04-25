Reassessing its coverage on large cap biotech, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) on Monday, a commercial stage company focused on rare diseases and medical conditions.

The analysts led by Matthew Harrison ague that BioMarin (BMRN), which has lost ~9% in the year so far, is poised for a “re-rating” due to commercial prospects for achondroplasia therapy Voxzogo and upcoming regulatory milestones for gene therapy candidate Roctavian in Hemophilia A.

The price target raised to $113 from $96 per share implies a premium of ~40% to the last close.

Citing input from physicians, the team notes: “We believe Voxzogo is launching well and BMRN can start to perform ahead of Roctavian approval given the broader re-rating in "value" stocks.”

They think that the management is on track to beat its 2022 guidance for Voxzogo net product revenue at $90-115M and likely lift the outlook through 2025.

Commenting on the company’s expectations to receive a positive opinion for Roctavian in Europe this quarter, the analysts viewed the CHMP decision "as an important milestone."

However, it is unlikely to derisk the U.S. approval of the drug, they cautioned, noting that the U.S. and European regulators have historically had sharply different views.

BioMarin (BMRN) expects to resubmit its Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission for Roctavian n 2Q 2022.