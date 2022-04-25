Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is cut at Morgan Stanley to Equal-weight on concerns over trial outcome

Apr. 25, 2022 11:54 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Morgan Stanley Headquarters At 1585 Broadway In New York

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded biopharma company Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Equal Weight from Overweight in a research note issued on Monday.
  • The firm's price target dropped to $178 from $210, still implying a potential upside of 11% from stock's last close.
  • ALNY share price is down 5% in early trading on Monday.
  • Analyst Matthew Harrison told investors "For the APOLLO-B trial, baseline heart failure severity and trial conduct quality are important variables, though a lack of information on these two factors make it difficult to make a strong call on the outcome."
  • As such, the analyst cited a "lack of conviction" on a higher probability of success relative to market expectations. He thinks Alnylam shares will trade to $210-$220 on positive data and $100-$120 on negative results.
  • On the other side, H.C. Wainwright recently raised its price target on Alnylam's stock to $400 from $350, noting positivity around the company's TTR franchise.
  • Seeking Alpha's authors maintain a Strong Buy on ALNY, Wall Street analysts Buy and Quant Hold.
