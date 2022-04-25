3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.31 (-16.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.75B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MMM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.

3M reported stronger than expected Q4 earnings, even as net income fell to $1.34B from $1.41B in the year-ago period. It issued an FY 2022 guidance for sales growth of 1%-4%, which implies total sales of $35.71B-$36.77B, and earnings of $10.15-$10.65/share.

Its outlook an anticipated decline in COVID-related face mask sales, resulting in a headwind to organic growth of two percentage points and EPS of $0.45. It will spend $1B over 20 years to improve its environmental impact, including $165M to improve water quality and reduce water use at its manufacturing facility in Cottage Grove, Minn.

Margins will face pressure too this quarter, as the crisis in Ukraine worsened its already constrained supply chain woes coupled with inflationary pressures. The company is expected to post a fall in quarterly revenue as well.

In February 3M experienced its longest losing streak in nearly four years, for its lowest close in 21 months. The selloff followed a bearish analysis from Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski, who downgraded the stock to a Sell-equivalent and said investors were underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits.

A YTD price return analysis versus peers:

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa too warned 3M could face "significant" potential liability exposure that is "under-appreciated by investors" and comes on top of lingering PFAS liability.

In addition, 3M will record a charge of €150M associated with initial remedial actions for the Zwijndrecht community in Belgium to address legacy manufacturing and disposal of PFAS. It has engineered and activated a wastewater treatment system that has helped significantly reduce PFAS discharges from its Zwijndrecht plant.

A recent SA contributor analysis also said that 3M's outlook has become incrementally worse compared to what was communicated in February, but the stock is available at attractive valuations.