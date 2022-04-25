General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+533.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.92B (-1.2% Y/Y).

GE's Q4 margins, earnings and cash flow came in ahead of expectations, but the firm provided an outlook below expectations. It flagged inflation challenges as a key headwind to 2022 results, and indicated that the most adverse impacts are expected in the Onshore Wind segment, in line with segment competitor Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF).

CEO Larry Culp told a Citigroup investor conference rising raw material and logistics costs and inflation pressures will pressure its profit outlook during H1 before easing in H2.

In February GE offloaded its Steam Power's nuclear business to Électricité de France in a deal that will see it book a pre-tax impairment charge of $700M-$800M.

At its Investor Day event in March, GE reiterated 2022 financial guidance as well as longer-term profit and cash generation goals. Analysts came out impressed, with Credit Suisse's John Walsh noting lean management activities should take $2B in annual costs out of the business and drive improvement in free cash flow generation.

However, a more bearish SA analysis suggested that the firm is plagued by deep-seated business issues, and its recent $3B stock buyback plan "is not enough". A more recent analysis by Daniel Jones noted that while the worst appears over, investors need to keep a close eye on debt and cash flow.

A YTD price return analysis versus peers:

Over the last 2 years, GE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.