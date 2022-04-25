What's in store for Corning Q1 2022 earnings?
Apr. 25, 2022 12:05 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.57B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Last Q4 earnings beat with bright outlook, for Q1 company expected non-GAAP EPS of $0.48-0.53, while revenue to be $3.5B-3.7B.
- Over the last one year, the stock has dipped 27%.
- In January, Goldman Sachs upgraded to Buy on multiple tailwinds.
- Strong Buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Buying The Dip In Corning' another commentary on the stock that says, 'Corning - 20%+ Upside From Significant Margin Expansion Potential, Strong Growth Visibility'
- Over the last 2 years, GLW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Quant factor rating of the stock against its peers.