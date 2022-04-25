Bored Ape Yacht Club, a popular non-fungible token collection built on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain, has lost $13.7M after its Instagram account and Discord server got hacked.

Specifically, a fraudulent "mint" link was sent out to BAYC's followers and clearly some have been lured in. Those people's digital wallets have been compromised as some NFTs are being sent to new wallets by the attackers.

"There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links, or link your wallet to anything," the NFT project wrote in a Twitter post Monday.

The unofficial link said that users could mint land in the upcoming OthersideMeta, which is scheduled to launch this week, according to another tweet, citing the hacker's address.

Overall, around 24 Bored Apes and 30 Mutant Apes have been stolen by the attacker, according to recent data from NFT exchange OpenSea.

Meanwhile, ApeCoin (APE-USD +2.4%), inspired by BAYC, is rising to near all-time highs in Monday midafternoon trading, standing at $17.65 at the time of writing.

In February, Bored Ape's Yuga Labs was in funding talks with Andreessen Horowitz.