Apr. 25, 2022

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) rose 3.5% on a report that the department store chain received an offer from Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Asset Management valued at more than $8.6 billion.

Simon (SPG) and Brookfield (BAM), which owns JCPenney, offered $68/share for Kohl's (KSS), according to a NYPost report. The bidders plan to cut costs a Kohl's by over $1 billion over the next three years.

The NYPost article comes after CNBC's David Faber said on Friday that Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield (BAM) are said to have expressed interest together in a potential bid for Kohl's.

Other bidders reportedly bidding for Kohl's (KSS) include Hudson's Bay, Sycamore Partners, Acacia Research (ACTG) and Starboard Value, possibly Leonard Green and Franchise Group (FRG).

The WSJ has previously reported that Sycamore and Hudson's Bay offered in the high $60s for Kohl's. Leonard Green was also expected to submit a bid for Kohl's, according to a previous NY Post report. The offers were said to be between $67 and $69. Women's Wear Daily also previously reported that a deal for Kohl's would likely be in the high $60s or $70/share range.

