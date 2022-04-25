PJT Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:21 PM ETPJT Partners Inc. (PJT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.25M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PJT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.