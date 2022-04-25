XAIR stock gains on data supporting inhaled nitric oxide as a COVID-19 therapy

Apr. 25, 2022 12:25 PM ETXAIRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Beyond Air (XAIR) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since November on Monday, after the clinical-stage health equipment company announced data from its LungFit PRO pilot study for inhaled nitric oxide in community-acquired viral pneumonia (CAVP), including COVID-19.
  • Beyond Air (XAIR) is advancing its LungFit system as an NO generator and delivery system targeted at respiratory conditions, as well as solid tumors.
  • The 40-subject trial, involving 39 hospitalized patients infected with COVID-19, was designed to compare NO inhalations in combination with standard supportive treatment (NO + SST) against standard supportive treatment alone (SST, control group).
  • After 180-day follow up, Beyond Air (XAIR) said that the duration of oxygen treatment was significantly shorter for the patients who received NO.
  • “We believe these results show that high concentration inhaled NO could be an effective treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19,” Chief Executive Steve Lisi noted.
  • The clinical data were part of a presentation at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022).
  • Beyond Air (XAIR) commands a Strong Buy rating and $8.16 per share target on Wall Street.
