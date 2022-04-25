Centene Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:29 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.48B (+2872.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.