An activist environmental group that won a shocking court victory over Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last year warned the company's board on Sunday of possible personal responsibility if it fails to implement the verdict, Reuters reports.

Friends of the Earth/Milieudefensie said it sent a letter to the company's board and individual representatives, including CEO Ben van Beurden, saying they were not acting to implement the verdict.

"Shell has appealed, but the court declared the judgment provisionally enforceable, which means the necessary climate action cannot be suspended pending the appeal," the group said, according to Reuters.

In its response, Shell said the court gave it "broad discretion as to how to meet the reduction obligation by its 2030 deadline," and the actions it is taking "position us well towards meeting the court's obligations," without mentioning the question of whether board members might have personal liability in complying with the ruling.

Last week, Shell said it has cut carbon emissions from its operations by 18% during the past five years, and that it will strive to meet its goal to cut emissions to net zero by 2050 regardless of progress by customers and broader society.