Will price hikes help Waste Management Q1 results top estimates?

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 26, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.14 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.45B (+8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.

WM reported better-than-expected Q4 results, but issued 2022 guidance that missed Street view, which pushed the stock lower.

In a post-earnings call, CEO James Fish said WM is focused on recovering inflationary cost increases through pricing actions and expects margin expansion in H2 of 2022.

BMO Capital recently downgraded WM to Market Perform as it has less cushion to absorb unanticipated costs and hardly any near-term catalysts that could push the stock higher.

Meanwhile, WM is eyeing a potential acquisition of Clean Harbors (CLH), Dealreporter reported last month. Buyer interest in CLH likely grew after Republic Services said it will buy US Ecology.

A CLH sale would require a "big" premium, Stifel noted, given its healthy fundamental outlook.

SA contributor LD Investments in a recent analysis said WM has stable prospects, with pricing actions likely to support margins, offsetting inflationary pressures.

WM stock fell 5.3% YTD and gained 15.1% in the last 1 year.