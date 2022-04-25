Home offers facing competition ease in March, first dip in six months, Redfin says

Real estate brokerage firm Redfin sees an early sign that the housing market is starting to cool as inflation and rising mortgage rates make homes less affordable, according to a report released on Monday.

Some 65% of home offers written by Redfin agents faced competition on a seasonally adjusted basis in March, down from the revised rate of 66.7% in February and the first M/M decline since September.

"Most homebuyers are still encountering bidding wars, but competition is beginning to cool because surging mortgage rates and home prices are prompting some Americans to back out or put their buying plans on hold," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "We expect bidding wars to ease further in the coming months as rising mortgage rates price more buyers out of the market."

It's not just the number of competing bids that are declining. Other signs that the housing market has become less frenetic — mortgage applications, home tours and online housing searches have also declined, and more sellers are lowering their asking prices after putting their homes up for sale.

The intensity of competition, though, varies by region. San Jose, California, is the most competitive market, with 79.8% of Redfin offer facing competition, up from 77.5% in February. The Boston metro market had 79.0% of offers vying with competing bids, up from 77.3% in February.

More than 78% of offers in the Providence, Rhode Island; and Worcester, Massachusetts, markets had competing, but both are down from the 80%+ range in the previous month.

Earlier, BofA trimmed homebuilder price targets, EPS estimates on the expectation that demand for new homes will peak in Q2.

Last week, Mortgage rates, at the highest level in 10 years, rose for a seventh straight week