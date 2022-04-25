NVR Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:33 PM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $96.94 (+53.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.