D. R. Horton Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:33 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.50 (+38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.64B (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.