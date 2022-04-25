JetBlue Airways Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:35 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.87 (+41.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+136.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBLU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.