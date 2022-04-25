TransUnion Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:36 PM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $910.6M (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.