Sherwin Williams Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:38 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (-25.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.92B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.