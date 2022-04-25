Analyst comments remained a crucial catalyst during Monday's midday action. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) rallied on a bullish take from Wolfe Research. Meanwhile, a downgrade sparked selling in shares of Deere (DE).

Elsewhere, PS Business Parks (PSB) jumped on a deal to be acquired by Blackstone (BX). On the other side of the spectrum, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) slipped on earnings news.

Gainers

Snowflake (SNOW) soared in midday trading, boosted by a bullish note from Wolfe Research. The firm initiated coverage of the data warehousing provider at Outperform, praising its management team and highlighting the company's ability to scale.

Wolfe argued that SNOW can rise nearly 50% from current levels. Bolstered by the upbeat assessment, the stock rose about 7%.

A merger deal sparked buying in shares of PS Business Parks (PSB). The stock climbed 12% after Blackstone (BX) agreed to purchase the owner of industrial and office spaces.

The purchase price for the deal equates to $187.50 per share, or a total of about $7.6B.

Decliners

An analyst's downgrade sent Deere (DE) sharply lower. Shares of the farm equipment maker dropped almost 7% after Bank of America slashed its rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy.

BofA said the company could see further earnings growth but much of that good news has already been priced into the stock. Analyst Ross Gilardi also argued that while a recent farm equipment survey was positive, it "should have read even better."

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) also showed midday weakness, dragged lower by disappointing earnings news. The video game maker missed expectations with bot hits top and bottom lines, with revenue that dropped 22% from last year.

ATVI has a merger deal pending with Microsoft, which will see it get acquired for $95 per share. ATVI slipped about 1% in intraday trading to reach $77.83 at about 12:30 p.m. ET.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.