Insperity Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:48 PM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NSP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.