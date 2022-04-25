Aaron's Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:48 PM ETThe Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-46.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $463.47M (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.