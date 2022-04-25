Allegion Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:49 PM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $705.22M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.