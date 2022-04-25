SPAC TradeUp shareholders approve merger with bitcoin mining operator SAITECH

Apr. 25, 2022 12:49 PM ETTUGCBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

TradeUp Global’s (TUGC) shareholders have approved the SPAC’s merger with SAITECH Limited, an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and cleantech developer.

TradeUp said that the deal is expected to close by the end of April. The combined company’s stock will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol SAI.

SAITECH provides hosting for bitcoin mining servers. Its proprietary cooling and waste energy recovery technology also allows for waste heat from mining to be used as recycled energy heat.

The companies announced plans to merge in late September through a deal that pegged SAITECH with an equity value of around $228M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.