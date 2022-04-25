Shutterstock Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:49 PM ETShutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $202.01M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSTK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.